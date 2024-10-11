'Future City', Ring Road among big projects on cards for Hyderabad: Official

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) The Telangana government has plans to set up a 'Future City' in Hyderabad outskirts, redeveloping Musi river, and constructing a Regional Ring Road to transform the city, a senior official said on Friday.

Speaking at the launch of a book 'Beyond Biryani - The Making of a Globalised Hyderabad' by columnist Dinesh C Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said the 'future city' will have hubs for education, sports, and medical tourism.

While Hyderabad was founded by the Qutb Shahi rulers and Secunderabad developed by the British, Cyberabad (the IT hub) came up when N Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy feels that there is a need to move to the next level (with the development of the future city), Ranjan said.

He praised the book for, among others, capturing the transformation of Hyderabad.

"It's the work of a genius. It's the work of an artist," he said.

Author Sharma said while researching for the book, he found that there were two dominant narratives popular in Hyderabad — people either lament the decay of the city, or paint its past as the most glorious era.

Many people he met had little to say about the modern times or felt that it was a mere real estate boom.

He said he felt that there was a gap in understanding what Hyderabad is today and how it has travelled this far and he tried to fill the gap through the book. PTI SJR DIV VN VN