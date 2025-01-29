Future in great hands: Congress hails Indian U-19 cricket team's World Cup win

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hailed the Indian U-19 cricket team's World Cup triumph with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying their incredible teamwork has set a new gold standard and the future of Indian cricket is in great hands.

Cricket's latest young sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, played arguably the most breathtaking knock in the history ofthe U-19 World Cup to fire India to a record-extending sixth title with a 100-run drubbing of England in the summit clash in Harare on Friday.

Bruised and battered following Sooryavanshi's brutal onslaught, England's innings ended at 311 in 40.2 overs after being set an improbable target of 412 against a well-rounded bowling attack.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Under-19 men's team on the phenomenal World Cup victory.

"Your composure, fearlessness and determination is what defines the Gen Z of India, today. This sixth U-19 World Cup title is a proud statement of Indian cricket's future. Well played, champions," Gandhi said on X.

In a post on X, Congress president Kharge said, "It is always a thrill to see the next generation of talent dominate on the world stage! Many congratulations to the Indian U-19 men's cricket team on securing an unprecedented 6th World Cup title." Their incredible teamwork and discipline have set a new gold standard, he said. "The future of Indian cricket is in great hands!" Kharge added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the Indian team's triumph.

"The Indian cricket team has made history by winning the #U19WorldCup for the sixth time. Many congratulations to all the young players of the Indian team and to all cricket fans. The entire nation is proud of our talented players. Jai Hind," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "Congratulations to our young guns for a marvellous win at the U-19 Cricket World Cup! With such world-class talent on display, it's even clearer that we have a very promising cricketing future ahead of us!" "Heartiest congratulations to all our budding cricket stars, for a brilliant career ahead! You have made 1.4 billion Indians proud!" he said on X.

The Congress, on its official X handle, said the Indian Under-19 cricket team has made history by winning the Under-19 World Cup for a record sixth time. Congratulations to the entire nation on this victory, it said.