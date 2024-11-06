Future of 2015 Paris pact on climate change now 'extremely shaky': Ramesh after Trump comeback

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Donald Trump's comeback has made the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change which America had rejoined under President Joe Biden "extremely shaky" and added that if the US were to withdraw again it would be disastrous.

Former President Donald Trump was projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said Trump has staged an astonishing comeback.

Undoubtedly, why and how it happened will be analysed in great detail over the next few weeks, as will the question of what this comeback means for the US and the rest of the world, Ramesh said.

"But what is certain is that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change which America had rejoined under President Biden is now extremely shaky. If the US were to withdraw again it would be disastrous," the former environment minister said.

The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Trump on his presidential polls victory, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying "we look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity".