Future of country depends on value-driven youth: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Sunday said the future of the country depends on responsible and value-driven youth.

Presiding over the 23rd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Rono Hills, he called upon graduates to use their knowledge to uplift communities, inspire positive change and serve as ambassadors of a "rising new India".

The governor said the achievements of graduates were built on the sacrifices and support of their parents, teachers, friends and society.

"Let education become a tool to uplift others. Act with honesty, integrity and kindness in their everyday choices," he said.

Parnaik also urged the graduates to apply their knowledge for the larger good, build bridges through ideas, create opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the nation's growth story.

At the convocation, degrees were awarded to 115 PhD scholars, 911 postgraduates, 6,331 undergraduates and 127 recipients of postgraduate diplomas for the academic session 2024-25.

Forty-four gold medallists were also honoured for academic excellence.

The governor said the university has emerged as a vibrant centre of learning, research and cultural heritage, harmonising modern disciplines with the state's rich traditions.

S Mahendra Dev, the chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, delivered the convocation address, highlighting areas essential for achieving the vision of a developed India.

Chancellor J Suresh Babu, Vice Chancellor SK Nayak and Registrar NT Rikam also spoke at the programme.