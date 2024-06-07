Future of new NDA govt absolutely uncertain: TMC

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday claimed that the new NDA dispensation is staring at an “absolutely uncertain” future, with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi having to depend on allies to form government.

Speaking to reporters here, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said Modi, who earlier spoke of “aatmanirbharta” (self-sufficiency) for self and the nation, is now having to be “paranirbhar” (dependent) on allies.

“The feedback that we are getting from the corridors of Parliament about the demands of the pro-government allies tells us that Mr Modi will have a tough time with his friends. The future of this NDA government is absolutely uncertain,” Ghosh said.

He asserted that people have spoken decisively against the “discriminatory politics” of the previous BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Modi is trying to hide the fact that people have given a thumbs down to the Centre’s divisive politics, and the politics of communal polarisation practiced by the BJP. That is why he is saying things to divert people’s attention from those facts,” Ghosh alleged.

Earlier in the day, Modi said in New Delhi that he would strive to ensure unanimity in running the next government, and asserted that the NDA is not a combine of some parties to get power but an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

Key BJP allies -- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests. PTI SMY RBT