Future of Quad is bright: India

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The future of the Quad is bright, India said on Thursday as it is making preparations to host the annual summit of the grouping later this year.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has emerged as a key grouping that is focused on ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

In the last few years, the Quad has rolled out a number of initiatives addressing some of the most pressing needs and challenges of the Indo-Pacific region including in areas of maritime security, infrastructure and connectivity.

"The future of the Quad is bright," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while replying to a question at his weekly media briefing.

However, he did not give a direct answer to a question on when the Quad summit will take place.

In the last Quad summit held in Wilmington in the US, top leaders of the grouping unveiled major steps to expand maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

They also called for rules-based global order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.