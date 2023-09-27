Future of tourism depends on sustainable models: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday made a strong pitch for adoption of sustainable and inclusive models in tourism as it is abundantly clear that the future of the sector depends entirely on preserving nature and culture from the ravages of environmental destruction and climate change.

Inaugurating the first edition of travel expo Global Travel Market (GTM 2023) here, which brings together tourism sector stakeholders from across the world, the Governor said it is a great relief to see that nations are accelerating climate action by adopting sustainable and inclusive models.

The idea of sustainability and inclusivity has been reinforced by the recent G-20 leadership summit, which emphasised the key role of tourism in advancing social and economic development, Khan said.

In a country like India, which has a vast history and cultural diversity, it is also important to strengthen heritage tourism, which holds immense potential, the Governor was quoted as saying a release issued by Kerala Tourism here.

The travellers of today are keen observers and conscious about their ethical and ecological concerns and they look at tourism as an experience that provides an authentic feel of the nature, people and cultures of places they visit.

Quoting from ancient Indian texts like Upanishads, the Governor said, "the respect for nature and the interest in preserving the environment have been part of our culture since time immemorial." He said it was heartening to note that Kerala has made a paradigm shift towards promoting and supporting Green Tourism with greater emphasis on preserving ecology, culture and heritage.

Noting that the age-old fame of Kerala had been acknowledged in accounts of travelers in the past, he said the awareness about the cultural and educational aspects of tourism is again on the rise.

Khan also released a special edition of Metro Expedition magazine on the occasion.

GTM 2023, an annual B2B travel and trade exhibition, is organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF), Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI), Tavaz Ventures, Metro Media and Citrine Hospitality Ventures.

On the occasion, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the Seminar Sessions which will deliberate on various topics on the theme ‘Experience the Essence of South India: Where Culture Meets Nature’.

Earlier, setting the context for the deliberations and interactions of the four-day meet, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas unveiled the GTM 2023 handbook at the venue. PTI TGB TGB SS