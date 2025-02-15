Future to be dramatic with far-reaching advances expected in AI: President

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asserted that with far-reaching advances in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the future is going to be dramatic.

She said the Centre was taking steps to integrate AI into higher education, and it was a matter of pride that Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi was ahead of the curve with related courses launched in 2023.

"Ours is the age of technology. New advances in the field of information technology have changed the way we live. What was unthinkable till yesterday has become reality today. The coming years are going to be even more dramatic with far-reaching advances expected, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"As AI rapidly transforms economies, the Government of India has been quick in responding to the emerging scenario. Several initiatives are being taken to integrate AI in higher education institutions," Murmu said while addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra here.

She, however, cautioned innovators and entrepreneurs not to ignore the traditional knowledge base of communities, saying, "Often, problems do not need big technological interventions." The President said that as technology creates great disruptions in societies, one should remain concerned about its impact on marginalised groups.

"The great opportunities being created should be available to all; the great transformations being brought about should benefit all," she emphasised.

Congratulating faculty members and students, Murmu said she was proud of the rich legacy of BIT Mesra which completed 70 years of academic excellence, research and technological innovation, and said the institute is a pioneer in space engineering and rocketry and has launched a plethora of new courses.

"Enthusiasm and commitment of youth will be key to making 'Viksit Bharat'," she said.

She also said that she was proud of "our daughters" who are not lagging behind in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

The President said that the platinum jubilee is an apt occasion to celebrate and honour the contributions of BIT Mesra to education, research and innovation in engineering, technology and allied fields.

She lauded the institute for being a pioneer in a number of fields.

The first Department of Space Engineering and Rocketry in the country was established here in 1964, besides one of the first Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Parks (STEP) to promote engineering entrepreneurship was also set up here in 1975.

She expressed confidence that BIT Mesra will continue to make rich contributions to the continuing evolution of science and technology in India.

Addressing the ceremony, industrialist C K Birla said that BIT, Mesra, would continue its investments in research and technology to reaffirm its commitment towards nation-building.

The institute was founded in 1955 by industrialist BM Birla.

"Over the course of the last seven decades, BIT has not merely adapted to the changing landscape of education but also paved the way for research, from establishing India's first space engineering and rocketry department to introducing industry-driven programmes," Birla said.

He also said that the institute has recently created a new discipline covering quantitative economics and data sciences, the first of its kind in the nation.

"Our continued investments in research and technology reaffirm BIT's commitment to nation-building," the chairman of the C K Birla Group said.

Birla said, "We have over 20 disciplines, with more than 10,000 students and 600 plus faculty members, and we take immense pride in the 50,000-strong alumni network worldwide." BIT Mesra vice-chancellor Indranil Manna said as many as 138 sponsor projects were granted to BIT by various funding agencies worth Rs 62.9 crore in the past four years. A total of 117 consultancy projects amounting to Rs 3.09 crore have been undertaken during the period, he said.

"The institute recently invested over Rs 14 crore in installing new equipment, allocated over Rs 6 crore in GP Birla scholarship and Rs 2 crore to institute innovation council," he said.

Manna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a lofty target that India must emerge as 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"Like all patriotic members, BIT is committed to contribute towards this national aspiration," he said.

He further added that Rs 200 crore was being invested for the construction of a new academic tower, faculty residential complex and a boys' hostel on the BIT Mesra campus.

Manna sought help from the state government for further securing the campus and also for implementation of upcoming construction projects.

The President inaugurated an exhibition showcasing science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which included AI-enabled robots and self-driven cars.

President Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Friday for a two-day visit to Jharkhand and stayed overnight at the Raj Bhavan. Security had been tightened in the state capital in view of her visit. PTI NAM/SAN MNB RG NN ACD