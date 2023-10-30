Futuristic technology needed for accelerated growth: Gadkari

Guwahati, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday stressed on futuristic technology across all sectors for ensuring the country’s accelerated growth, emphasising on the role of students in achieving the goal.

He also maintained that research has to be result-oriented with proper analysis of the market before venturing into any project.

He was speaking at a special convocation of Assam down town University here, where the union road transport and highways minister was conferred with an honorary D. Litt. Degree in recognition of his contribution to the infrastructural development of the North East region.

“The prime minister has envisioned a five trillion dollar economy and an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. These can be possible only by implementing futuristic technology, where students can contribute to make the country a super economic power,” Gadkari said.

He emphasised on research which ensures that products have value-addition and multiple benefits for the economic sector in diverse ways.

The union minister said that before carrying out research, the focus should be on proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw materials and marketability of finished products.

He also said that "research has to be result-oriented" and that financial audit is important, and ‘performance audit’ holds equal prominence.

Gadkari exhorted the students to focus on contributing towards nation-building through innovative means.

The minister also visited the Kamakhya temple and paid obeisance before the Goddess atop Nilachal Hill in the city. PTI SSG BDC