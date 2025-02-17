G Nageswara Rao named new chief of Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer G Nageswara Rao as the chief director of the state Vigilance Bureau, officials said.

Rao, a 1995-batch IPS officer, replaces Varinder Kumar, a government order said.

"G Nageswara Rao, ADGP/provisioning, Punjab, is hereby posted as Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, in place of Varinder Kumar, Special DGP," the order said.

As per the order, Varinder Kumar will now report to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

A 1993-batch IPS officer, Kumar was appointed as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau in May 2022. PTI CHS ARI