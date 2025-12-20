G RAM G Bill: J-K CM says burdening states harmful, questions removal of Gandhi's name

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the "amended MGNREGA bill" is detrimental as the Centre has put the burden of the scheme on states.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah also took a dig at the Centre over the name of the new bill -- Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill -- likening it to a Bollywood movie titled 'Ji Mummy Ji'.

"Where did this name come from? I am sorry, but they should name a bill only after thinking carefully. It reminds me of an old Bollywood movie 'Ji Mummy Ji'.

"Perhaps, many would not have watched that movie, but my nephew has. 'G RAM G'! Is this a name for a bill?" he said.

The chief minister also said removing the name of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, from the scheme was wrong.

"First, you removed Mahatma Gandhi's name, which is wrong. Then, you have put the burden of this scheme on the states. There are many changes in this Bill that will harm states like ours and not benefit us," he added.

Responding to a question about the opposition's charge that he praises the BJP while in Delhi, Abdullah said he appreciates it when the Centre does something right, but he will "also always point out whenever there are wrongs".

"I say that here and everywhere. I am not among those who play politics to fool the people. I will say it wherever the Centre provides its help, and wherever there are any lacunae, I will raise those as well," he said.

Abdullah said while the Centre has not left "any scope for complaint in other things, when it comes to the issue of statehood, they have not given us anything else than (reasons for) complaining about it".

Asserting that it would be wrong to lie just not to hurt someone, the chief minister said he has pointed out the Centre's wrongs in Srinagar as well as in Delhi.

"I do not say this only in Delhi. I say it here, in meetings, public gatherings, and assembly. Check my assembly speeches, I have regularly said I will express my gratitude to the central government wherever it does something right, and I will point out the wrongs wherever they are," he added.