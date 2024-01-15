G Rudra Raju resigns as Andhra Pradesh PCC president; Y S Sharmila likely to take over

Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President G Rudra Raju on Monday tendered his resignation to the party high command in Delhi, setting off speculation that Y S Sharmila is highly likely to assume that role and take on her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Yes, today he (Rudra Raju) resigned," Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Janga Goutham confirmed to PTI.

According to a source, Rudra Raju sensed a hint from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that it is inclined to appoint Sharmila as Andhra Pradesh PCC president and pit her against her older brother, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sharmila has already expressed her willingness, saying she is ready to work anywhere that the Congress party fields her, whether it is Andaman & Nicobar Islands or anywhere else.

The source said the new PCC president could be announced only in a few days' time.

Recently, Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress at Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, and emerged as a newly-minted frontline Congress leader of Andhra Pradesh.

The state is soon set to hold elections to the legislative assembly, along with the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI STH ANE