G Sudhakaran's grievances indicate shift in CPI(M) ideology from past: K C Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday said the party would not comment on the row between the CPI (M) and its veteran leader G Sudhakaran, but added that the latter’s recent grievances indicate a shift in the Left party from its earlier communist ideologies.

Venugopal said the Congress would comment, if required, after Sudhakaran takes a decision regarding the grievances he has with the CPI(M).

“It would be premature to comment now. G Sudhakaran is a mature and experienced political leader who still strongly believes in and follows communist ideology. He has a good following within and outside the party in Alappuzha. So I do not know why his party denied him a seat in the upcoming Assembly polls,” the senior Congress leader, who is also the MP from Alappuzha, told reporters.

A similar view was expressed by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking to reporters, he said Sudhakaran was one of the most honest leaders in the CPI(M) and that it was not right on the part of party state secretary M V Govindan to allegedly insult and mock him at a recent press conference.

Chennithala also said the Congress has not held any discussions with Sudhakaran.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said he believed Sudhakaran would not take any step that could harm the Left party.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Baby said Sudhakaran was a strength for the party, and it was expected that he would campaign for the CPI(M) in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The reactions come in the wake of Sudhakaran saying on Wednesday that he would not renew his party membership and accusing Govindan of mocking him recently.

In a detailed Facebook post, Sudhakaran expressed his displeasure with the Marxist party’s state and district leadership over what he described as their continued neglect.

Sudhakaran, once a strongman of the CPI(M) in Alappuzha district, also said he no longer wished to inconvenience the party leadership by remaining a member. He has not been on good terms with the CPI(M) leadership for some time and has made headlines on several occasions for openly criticising some party leaders. PTI HMP SSK