G Venkataraman is new TN DGP

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) Senior IPS officer G Venkataraman has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP)/Head of Police Force (HoPF), Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Sunday.

He succeeds Shankar Jiwal.

Home (SC) Department, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, in an official release, said Venkataraman will be in-charge DGP/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu on the retirement of Shankar Jiwal.

At an event held on Sunday, the outgoing Jiwal handed over a bouquet to Venkataraman at his office.

On August 30, Jiwal, the 1990 batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Chairman of the newly constituted Tamil Nadu Fire Commission with effect from September 1.

Meanwhile, in another development, DGP Headquarters, Office of the DGP, Vinit Dev Wankhede has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Chennai.

He replaces Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who attained superannuation, the release said.