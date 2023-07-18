G20: 4th Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Goa from July 19

Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) The 4th Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency will be held in Goa from July 19, officials said on Tuesday.

The two-day meeting, to be held at a venue near Panaji, will bring together more than 100 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries, and several international organisations, an official release said.

The 4th ETWG Meeting will be chaired by Pawan Agarwal, who serves as the ETWG chair and secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Ministry of Mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj, Ministry of Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena will also be part of the meeting and participate in the deliberations, the release said.

There are six priority areas outlined under India's G20 Presidency, reflecting the country's focus on various aspects of energy transition and building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development.

These priority areas include - energy transitions through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transitions, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, fuels for future and universal access to clean energy, and just, affordable and inclusive energy transition pathways, it said.

Discussions in the 4th ETWG meeting in Goa will continue to build on the first three meetings in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai to identify and promote best practices, policies and innovative approaches that support a just and inclusive energy transition, the release said.

The key highlight of the 4th ETWG meeting will be detailed discussions on the draft Ministerial Communique, which is currently under discussion and will be further firmed up, it said.

The meeting will be complemented by various side events - on enabling policies to accelerate e-mobility, promoting solar energy for universal energy access, DRE applications for achieving SDG7 (sustainable development) goals, drive for advancing knowledge and solutions through aggregation in energy efficiency and powering progress in global south – accessible and affordable clean energy for all, it added.