G20 agrees to creation of working group on women empowerment

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a working group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 women's ministerial panel which will convene its first meeting during Brazil's presidency of the bloc.

The Women and Child Development Ministry, in a statement, said that in a historic achievement for gender equality, women empowerment and women-led development, the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has incorporated the Chair's statement which was adopted at the G20 Ministerial Conference for Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar.

"Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women's Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency," it said.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration focuses on enhancing economic and social empowerment, bridging the gender digital divide, driving gender inclusive climate action and securing women's food security, nutrition and well-being.

Brazil will officially take over the mantle of the G20 presidency from India on December 1 and the next leaders' summit is scheduled to be held at the popular seaside resort city of Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. PTI UZM SMN