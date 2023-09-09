G20: Comparing New Delhi declaration with Bali on Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: The New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration adopted on Saturday asserted that "today's era must not be of war" just like the Bali declaration.

The New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries on Saturday called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.

However, a close reading of the Delhi declaration reveals that the language on the war in Ukraine is not as strong in its condemnation of Russia as it was in the Bali declaration last year.

In Bali, the members reiterated their national positions of "deploring in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine". But it noted that there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.

The Delhi declaration does not directly criticise Russia for the war. But it does talk about "the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security". It also notes that "there were different views and assessments of the situation".

This year's declaration also calls on states to "refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition", which could be seen as directed at Russia.