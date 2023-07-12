G20 culture working group meet in Hampi concludes, underlines importance of fostering creative economy

Hampi (Karnataka), Jul 12 (PTI) The third Culture Working Group meeting under India's G20 presidency, which ended on Wednesday, focussed on the promotion of cultural and creative industries, and on reaching a consensus on the recommendations deliberated in the previous two meetings, officials said.

The working group meetings held here in the last two days of the summit focussed on key priorities aimed at protecting cultural heritage and fostering a creative economy.

The delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries, and international organisations actively participated in discussions and showcased the importance of cultural diversity and collaboration, officials said.

During the meeting, artisans from Hampi's nomadic Lambanis created history by setting a Guinness World Record for producing the highest number of embroidery patches.

Around 450 Lambani artisans showcased their skills and craftsmanship, weaving together over 1,755 unique patches, highlighting the creative economy of Karnataka and India.

The artisans expressed their joy and hope that this recognition will open doors to more opportunities and improve their standard of living.

On Monday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had emphasised on the significance of culture as a unifying factor among nations.

"Culture allows us to acknowledge and respect our differences while celebrating our shared humanity. It is the unique expression of our shared human experience,” he said.

Joshi highlighted the progress made in identifying and deliberating on four priority areas: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future, Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy, and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

In addition to the meetings, G20 delegates were given a tour of the cultural splendours of Hampi.

They embarked on a coracle ride across the picturesque Tungabhadra river, immersing themselves in the vibrant colours and natural beauty of the surroundings.

The delegates then visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple, witnessing its architectural brilliance and intricate carvings which depict mythological tales and historical events.

The temple visit and coracle ride symbolised the shared values of art, history, and craftsmanship that unite diverse nations.

The summit also highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Against the backdrop of the captivating ruins of the Royal Enclosure of Hampi, the delegates held discussions around strategies for safeguarding cultural treasures and fostering cultural exchange.

The dignitaries also visited the Lotus Mahal and Elephant Stables, which served as poignant reminders of the passage of time and the need to preserve the vibrancy of heritage sites.

The convergence of the G20 Summit with Hampi's cultural wonders demonstrated the power of cultural heritage in fostering international understanding and collaboration, a senior official said.

"It emphasised the transformative potential of cultural tourism and the economic benefits it brings while safeguarding the authenticity and integrity of these sites," the official said.

As the delegates concluded their deliberations amidst the grandeur of Hampi, they forged connections, exchanged ideas, and laid the foundation for a global commitment to cultural preservation. PTI UZM SKY