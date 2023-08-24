G20 Culture Working Group meeting commences in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) The four-day meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group commenced here on Wednesday with the arrival of delegates, prior to its formal inauguration on August 24.

Advertisment

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau said 170 delegates of G20 and guest nations will attend the event that will conclude on Saturday with the meeting of culture ministers.

Union Ministry of Culture Joint Secretary Lily Pandeya told reporters here that the meeting will be an opportunity to catalyse collective actions for accelerating progress on the four priority areas articulated by the Indian presidency.

These four priority areas are protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy, and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture.

During their time in Varanasi, the delegates will have the opportunity to experience Ganga aarti at the ghats and explore the history of Sarnath.

"The G20 Global Orchestra performance titled 'Sur Vasudha', celebrating the rich musical knowledge and heritage of G20 member nations and invitee countries, will be presented in Varanasi. The delegates will also witness cultural performances, including Indian classical music and dance forms," said the officer. PTI COR CDN SZM