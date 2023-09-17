G20 declaration 'textbook example' for future diplomacy: Former ambassador

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The G20 declaration that came during India's presidency was a "textbook example" for future diplomacy, according to former Ambassador Vivek Katju, who especially lauded India's tackling of Ukraine issue during the Summit.

"Given the strong feeling of division in Ukraine it was not easy to bridge the gap but the fear that it would be difficult for India to reach a consensus was proved wrong. The Declaration will be a textbook example for future diplomacy," Katju said, participating in a panel discussion on the G20 summit at Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) on Saturday.

The panellists included Former Ambassadors KC Singh and Rajiv Dogra.

According to a statement issued by IWPC on Sunday, Katju said inclusion of the African Union in G20 was a constructive role played by India.

He said the G20's focus now should be on bringing stability in the world.

The ex-diplomat, however, emphasised that despite the issues of women participation in decision making and statements on terrorism were included in the G20 Declaration, there was a need for international cooperation on elimination of corruption.

Commenting on the G20 declaration, Former Ambassador KC Singh said the Americans stepped back in order to get India on board, to ensure it's there in its corner against the Chinese.

On reforms of multilateral institutions, Singh pointed out that China was the biggest debtor with 1.5 trillion US dollars in credit. On the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, he said it is a counter to China's ambitious belt-and-road, or BRI, initiative but expressed doubts on its execution.

He said now the new battle is for African resources. "India’s relations with Africa are very old though but the Chinese too will not be easily displaced." Former Ambassador Dogra, conceding the G20 success, said, "it wasn't the first time we have had a successful event like this. This is history repeating itself," he said, recalling that India hosted the UNCTAD and NAM (1983).

"India's diplomacy has had a history of overcoming obstacles," he said.

On a note of caution, Dogra said, "Don’t expect G20 to change the world." PTI AO AO VN VN