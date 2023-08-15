G20 events introduced India's capabilities, diversity to world: PM Modi

New Delhi: A host of events held in the last one year under India's G20 presidency had introduced the country's capabilities and diversity to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and asserted that the country is becoming a "voice of the Global South".

In his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, he also said that India's small towns may be small in size or population, but in having hopes and aspirations, they are "not less than anyone".

Modi also recalled his visit last year to Bali, where India was handed over the G20 presidency by Indonesia.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and since then a large number of meetings under different tracks of the bloc have been hosted across the country, which will culminate in the September 9-10 Summit in New Delhi.

"Today, India is getting an opportunity to host the world for G20 events. And, in the last one year, the way G20 events have been held in various corners of the country, has introduced the capabilities of India to the world, introduced the diversity if India to the world," Modi said.

The world is looking at India's diversity with astonishment, and this has led to increase in attraction for India, he asserted.

"The desire to know India has got accentuated," the prime minister said.

Recalling his visit to Bali, Modi said even leaders of developed nations were eager to know about Digital India.

"I told them that this wonder is not just limited to Mumbai and Chennai, youths of even tier-2 and tier-3 cities are helping shape the destiny of India," Modi added.

"Our small towns may be small in size or population, but in having aspirations, endeavours and impact, they are not less than anyone. They have that capability," he said.

New apps, new solutions, technology devices are being developed by youths from across the country, Modi said.

In his address, the PM said India has put forth the concept of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' for the G20 Summit, and working in that direction.

"As the world grapples with climate crises, we have shown the way and launched the Lifestyle for Environment – Mission LiFE initiative. We formed the International Solar Alliance in collaboration with the world and many countries are now part of the alliance. We have emphasized the importance of biodiversity and advanced the establishment of the 'Big Cat Alliance'," Modi added.

The prime minister also recalled the COVID-19 period, and said, "The world has seen our capabilities...the way our country moved forward during the COVID-19 pandemic when the supply chain got disrupted, big economies were under strain, that time also we had said if we have to see world's welfare, then approach should be human-centric, filled with human sensitivities."

"Today, India is becoming a voice of the Global South," Modi said, adding, India's rich heritage is "becoming an opportunity for the world".

There is "no dearth" of opportunities in the country, this country holds opportunities that are beyond the sky, the prime minister said.

A giant 'G20' logo made in a floral design was displayed in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort and old videos associated with the meetings of the influential bloc were also displayed on a big screen.