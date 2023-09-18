G20 Framework Working Group meeting in Chhattisgarh discusses economic outlook, supply chain challenges

Raipur, Sep 18 (PTI) The two-day G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency began on Monday in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said.

Advertisment

The first day saw discussions on global economic outlook and supply chain, he added.

The fourth and final meeting of the G20 FWG began at 10 am at Mayfair resort in Nava Raipur with more than 65 delegates from G20 and invitee countries and various international and regional organisations taking part, a Press Information Bureau official said.

Chandni Raina, advisor to the Union Finance Ministry and Sam Beckett, chief economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK chaired the meeting, he said.

Advertisment

The first day saw discussions on the latest global economic outlook and policy guidance on key macroeconomic issues, he said.

"In the second session, presentations on the global economic scenario were made by experts from the USA, Brazil, Canada and South Africa. After the presentation, other member countries were also given the opportunity to ask questions," he said.

In the third session, there was a presentation on the challenges to supply chain and its micro economic aspects. Presentations were made on various aspects by Organisation for Economic Co-operation Development (OCAD), International Labour Organization (ILO), World Trade Organization (WTO) on this issue, the official said.

Advertisment

In the same session, experts from China, South Korea and Germany also presented their views, he added.

After the meeting, G20 delegates planted saplings at G20 Vatika in Nava Raipur and then visited Purkhauti Muktangan (cultural and sculpture garden), he said.

The deliverables from this working group under the 2023 Indian Presidency have been successfully concluded and are referred to in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration: G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and G20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways, he said.

The ongoing final meeting will take stock of the discussions in the FWG in 2023 and explore future areas of work, the official said. PTI TKP BNM BNM