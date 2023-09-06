G20: Heightened security around temples in Delhi for Janmashtami festivities

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) With G20 Summit round the corner, adequate security arrangements have been made in and around major temples in the national capital for Janmashtami celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

The city police has also issued a traffic advisory for hassle-free visits to places of worship. According to the advisory, restrictions will be in place around Laxminarayan Mandir.

"No vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg from Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road -- Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa," the advisory stated.

Similarly, no vehicle movement will be allowed on Mandir Lane from Shankar Road to Mandir Marg from 2 pm onwards, it said.

Buses and commercial vehicles are being diverted from different routes, namely, Panchkuian Road-Mandir Marg T-Point towards Mandir Marg, roundabout Gol Post Office and Kali Bari Marg-Bhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg, the advisory said. Police said adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed to guide commuters about functional routes. Traffic has also been diverted on routes where Mandir Samitis are scheduled to take out Janmashtami Shobha Yatras comprising raths, bands, 'jhankies', and tempos in various parts of the New Delhi region. Parking is not allowed en route the processions.

"General public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and routes of the processions. There is a likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads," it said. The traffic advisory further said the public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delay can be taken into account.

"Public is advised to use the Metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Whereas, motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policemen deployed on duty to avoid inconvenience," it added.

