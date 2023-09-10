Advertisment
#National

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

NewsDrum Desk
10 Sep 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and world leaders pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

New Delhi: G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General António Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat.

Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole with an image of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, which was his home from 1917 to 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle, in the backdrop.

The prime minister was seen explaining to the leaders the significance of the ashram.

The G20 leaders paid tributes to Gandhi by laying wreaths at his samadhi.

While some leaders, including Modi and Sunak, walked barefoot, others were seen wearing white footwear provided to the visitors at Rajghat.

