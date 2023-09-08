G20 meet 'normal process', but it is better forum than UN: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: The G20 forum is better than the United Nations as 20 countries discuss their issues and look for solutions, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Friday.

However, he stressed that the G20 meeting take place in every member country on a rotational basis and it is a normal process.

“G20 (meeting) is a normal process. It rotates between the 20 countries. It is a good forum where these 20 countries put themselves together and discuss their issues and look for their solutions. It is a good forum rather than the UN where there are so many countries,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

When asked what the holding of the meeting in India means for the country, Abdullah said such meetings take place in every member country on a rotational basis.

“Did the G20 not take place in the other countries? It will happen in Brazil next year, then rotate again,” the NC president said. When asked whether he had received the invitation for the dinner hosted by the President, the Lok Sabha MP said “no”.

“Why should president invite me? I don't see why the president would invite me,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

India is hosting the G20 meeting over the weekend.

To another question about the Bharat-India name change row, the former Union minister said the Constitution has both the names and there is no difference between the two.

“If you see the prime minister’s plane, both India and Bharat are written there as well. I don't see any difference between the two, if anyone sees any difference, then they know that, I do not. They are both the same things. It is the media which creates controversy," he said.

On the question about "One nation, one election proposal", he said let the government put it before Parliament, “we will see what we will do”.

On the fresh notification by election authorities in Ladakh for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls in Kargil, Abdullah said the notification has been issued and the elections will take place and the people will vote in October.