G20: Net zero emission can be achieved through unity among nations, technology, says US energy secretary

Panaji, Jul 21 (PTI) The goal of net zero emission can only be achieved by the use of emerging technology and making efforts unitedly, United States Secretary of Energy Jeniffer Granholm said on Friday.

Addressing the G20 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation meet here, she also expressed appreciation for India's leadership in the global energy transition.

"In order to achieve the goal of net zero, use of emerging technologies is paramount. Sharing a common goal of achieving it and being united is the only way to achieve it,” she said.

She commended collaborative efforts and partnerships forged among nations to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and to address the pressing challenge of climate change.

Granholm highlighted the critical importance of the active deployment of clean energy solutions by all countries, businesses, cities, and institutions in order to achieve ambitious goals.

The US Secretary of Energy hailed India's prominent position at the forefront of the energy transition and significant strides it had made in advancing clean energy initiatives.

Eleanor Webster, Head of Secretariat, Mission Innovation, said leadership in the middle of the climate change crisis is not a responsibility but core action.

Webster said Mission Innovation is about implementing policies to lead by example, adding that cooperation at global level is necessary to realize the magnitude of the challenge.

Brazil Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, speaking at the meet, said his country, which will hold the G20 presidency next year, was set to take on the responsibility of hosting MI Ministerial meeting.

He also highlighted the country's commitment to leading the way in the global transition towards sustainable and renewable energy sources and said Brazil's dynamic approach towards clean energy solutions has positioned it as a prominent player in the fight against climate change.

"As India passes the role of host of CEM / MI to Brazil, the legacy of the CEM-14 / MI-8 forum's achievements in advancing clean energy and sustainability will serve as a solid foundation," Silveira added.

The Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) is a global forum of 29 countries to promote policies and programmes that advance clean energy technology, to share lessons learned and best practices, and to encourage the transition to a global clean energy economy.

Mission Innovation (MI) is a global initiative of 23 Countries and the European Commission (on behalf of the European Union) to accelerate clean energy revolution and progress towards the Paris Agreement goals and pathways to net zero. PTI RPS BNM BNM