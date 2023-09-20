G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has strengthened India's position as global leader: J-K LG

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has emphasised that climate-resilient crops, accelerated innovations and increased investment to boost productivity will be among the top priorities for food security.

He said the declaration aims to set targets for the future in this area.

“All G20 countries have pledged to enhance research on soil health and climate-resilient crops, with a special focus on local fertilisers," he added.

"The New Delhi leaders summit of G20 made it clear that climate-resilient crops, accelerated innovations, and an increased investment to boost productivity, along with reducing waste, will be the primary focus for food security and the improvement of farmers' lives," Sinha stated.

He made these remarks while addressing the 25th foundation day celebrations of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Jammu.

He also asserted that their endorsement of the declaration has strengthened India's position as a global leader.

The LG said that the declaration has created India's newfound strength and identity on the global stage.

He further said, "Agricultural universities must be seamlessly connected to the global knowledge network to swiftly adopt the latest advancements to address the wide range of impact on people's lives due to various global challenges." The LG also highlighted that the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) launched in J-K has brought about a cultural shift in farming and agricultural innovation, facilitating the acquisition and application of knowledge. PTI AB MNK NB