G20: NIFT Gandhinagar organises design collection show on 'Ayurvastram' theme

Gandhinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) A design collection show on the theme of 'Ayurvastram' was presented by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Gandhinagar at the G20 meet of deputies and health ministers here, the premier institute said on Saturday.

The design show, which was organised on Friday, is a collection of 60 hand-crafted ensembles, extending the spirit of thousands of years of Indian wisdom marked by the idea of 'Ayurvastram' (clothing for health), NIFT Gandhinagar Director Sameer Sood said.

"Clothes and clothing for one's purity and well-being has been an integral part of Indian thought as articulated in ancient Vedic scriptures," the institute said in a release.

NIFT Gandhinagar curated the cultural fashion show extending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Mission LiFE and the corresponding concept of Ayurda (giver of life) and Ayush (healthy life) through Ayurvastram (clothing for health), the release said.

Each of five collections, namely 'Jannan' (origin of life), 'Poshan' (nurturing life), 'Rakshan' (caring of life), 'Vardhan' (flourishing life) and 'Parayan' (enshrining life) incorporates the medicinal properties of indigenous plants and herbs as prescribed in Ayurveda, Sood said.

Each phase of the show was meticulously crafted to embody symbolic elements, with fruits representing life's genesis and purity, leaves signifying nourishment, roots embodying growth and longevity, the bark exuding protection and care, and the flower symbolising life's absorption and devotion to Mother Earth, Sood said.