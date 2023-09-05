G20 security: Delhi Police says comprehensive assessment of protests during previous summits done

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 summits as part of security arrangements for the prestigious event to be held later this week.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.

Talking to PTI video, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deependra Pathak said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that Delhiites do not face any kind of inconvenience during the G20 summit.

There is real-time coordination between police, central agencies and the Special Branch, he said.

"Whenever we get any kind of information or assessment, we arrange things accordingly. Our main focus is to ensure that citizens do not face any kind of inconvenience, but we also request citizens to cooperate with the police personnel," he said.

Underlining that there are national and international aspects related to the security for the G20 summit, Pathak said a law and order situation arose in several other countries where previous summits were held due to protests by international pressure groups and local organisations.

"A comprehensive assessment has been done of that," he said.

"G20 is a very prestigious summit for India as well as for Delhi and it is a very proud moment for us. The Delhi Police has the responsibility of safety, security and law and order, and we are taking it as a challenge. We are planning it with professional excellence and executing it on the ground.

"We have different segments of the Delhi Police that have focused roles for the summit area. Apart from this, we have the responsibility of maintaining the law and order situation in other parts of the city. We have made plans for that and are doing rehearsals for the same," he added.

The Delhi Police is also taking the help of paramilitary forces, Pathak said.

"Today, we conducted rehearsals which involved multi-layered checking with strategic planning. We are confident and we will leave no stone unturned. We will see to it that the law and order arrangements are flawless and failproof. We will work with a polite and firm attitude," he said.

With personnel from different police stations deployed in the summit area, community policing elements, including 'police mitra', RWA members, home guards and civil defence, are being used as a force multiplier, he said.

In a post on X, DCP, Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain said rehearsals, briefings and de-briefings for security, and law and order arrangements with regard to the G20 summit are going on regularly in the central district.

DCP Pathak and Joint CP (Central Range) Parmaditya reviewed and appreciated the arrangements and motivated the staff to make this event a grand success, Sain said.

DCP Rohini also wrote on X that ahead of the G20 summit, Pathak and Joint CP (northern range) Vivek Kishore reviewed the security arrangements in Rohini district and motivated the staff to serve people better. PTI COR NIT SLB DIV DIV