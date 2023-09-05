G20: Strict action to be taken against medical staff for any negligence, Delhi health minister

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday warned of strict action against medical staff deployed during the G20 summit if they are found neglecting their duties or indulging in misconduct.

The minister held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with doctors and healthcare workers who will be deployed to provide healthcare services to the visiting delegates.

More than 150 doctors and paramedical officers were present during the meeting.

All these doctors and paramedical staff will play a vital role in providing health services during the G20 summit, which will see delegates from various countries visit India, a statement issued by Bharadwaj's office said.

During the meeting, the minister said the government will have zero tolerance for any negligence in providing healthcare services to the foreign delegates during the summit.

"If any official or staff member is found deliberately neglecting their duties or engaging in any misconduct, strict action will be taken against them. Any form of misconduct will not be tolerated, and it will be dealt with strictly," he said.

Bharadwaj also asked the medical staff to work with the same dedication and commitment like they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.

India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. PTI BM SLB DIV DIV