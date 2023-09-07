G20 Summit: Delhi LG inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan on Thursday to take stock of preparations.

The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

According to officials, while inspecting Rajghat, the lieutenant governor (LG) directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers accompanied him.

During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

The LG also inspected the summit's venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.

Last week, the LG had told PTI that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given.

Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.