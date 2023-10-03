G20 summit gained prominence under India’s presidency: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Underlining India's growing influence on the global stage, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asserted that the success of the G20 summit under India's presidency is evidence that the world is increasingly turning to the country for leadership and guidance.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of the RSS-linked Bengali magazine 'Swastika,' Bhagwat said that after gaining independence, India did not fully adhere to the principles of its freedom fighters and great thinkers.

"G20 events were held previously. But when it was held in India and under India's presidency, with the guiding principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world is one family— it gained significant prominence. India must be the guiding light for the world," he remarked at the event held at Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.

Bhagwat asserted that India not only has to chart a new path for the world but also preserve its traditions, culture, and heritage.

“Swami Vivekananda had once said that the country has to rise by providing 'dharma' to the entire world,” he said.

Bhagwat added: "If you consider the teachings and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, you'll find that each of them offered a path to lead the country forward after attaining freedom." He claimed that, for various reasons, India did not follow these paths immediately after gaining independence, and instead took a different direction.

"Now, as we make a U-turn, we must recognise that this transformation won't happen overnight," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said a section of the youths and intellectuals of this country have been wrongly influenced by the “West”.

“Those who remain quiet despite witnessing wrongdoings do more harm to the society than those who are committing it. Where there is any wrongdoing, and lies, we must speak up,” he said.

Speaking on the nation celebrating “Amrit Kaal”, the stress should be on “Kartvya Kaal" to give priority to Kartvya (duties) towards nation building. PTI PNT NN