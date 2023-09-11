G20 Summit laid foundation of one global family: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the G20 summit will prove to be a milestone in the realisation of the 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as envisaged by the current dispensation at the Centre.

In a statement issued by the state government here on Sunday, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 Summit successfully concluded today and has moved forward strongly towards achieving its targeted objectives. This summit will prove to be a milestone in the realisation of the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'." Yogi said that due to the special efforts of India, the African Union got permanent membership of the G20 group, which was a success of the all-inclusive call for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' of Modi.

"Permanent solutions to many problems like food, water, education, medicine, terrorism, unstable economy, unrest, distrust etc are also inherent in this mantra," he said. PTI CDN VN VN