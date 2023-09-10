G20 Summit: Punjab Police conducts joint operation with counterparts in neighbouring states

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a special joint operation with forces in neighbouring states and Union Territories as part of security measures for the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

'Operation Seal 4' was conducted from 8 am to 2 pm in a synchronised manner with the forces from neighbouring states Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh, it said in a statement.

The police inspected suspicious vehicles entering and exiting the state to keep a check on gangsters and criminal elements, it added.

The two-day G20 Summit attended by top world leaders ended on Sunday. A New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted after the meeting on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Punjab Police strengthened deployment as part of a 'red alert' and conducted flag marches in sensitive areas of the state.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said senior superintendents of police in border districts were asked to put up strong 'nakas' at inter state-boundaries, in coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring states. They were directed to mobilise the maximum number of officers and manpower to lay strong 'nakas' at sealing points.

Shukla, in an official statement, said 104 well-coordinated strong 'nakas' involving over 1,000 personnel were set up at all entry/exit points of 10 districts that share boundaries with the border states and Union Territories.

The 10 inter-state border districts are Pathankot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

Shukla said 3,624 vehicles entering the state were checked during the operation. Of these, challans were issued to 151 and 17 impounded. The police also registered 49 FIRs after arresting 64 people. A proclaimed offender was also arrested.

During the operation, the police also recovered two pistols and ammunition, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, 667 grams of heroin, 35 kilogrammes of poppy husk, 40 grams of smack, 9,275 bottles of licit and 170 bottles of illicit liquor. They rounded up 721 suspicious people for questioning. PTI SUN SZM