G20 Summit: Thousands of flowers adorn trees, flower boards in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Sept 8 (PTI) The Lutyens' Delhi wears the look of a big colourful garden with the NDMC putting up thousands of flowers of marigold, chrysanthemum, daisy, and asparagus mary on trees and flower boards on the routes marked for the movement of G20 guests.

Around 1,200 trees and important intersections have been decorated by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sardar Patel Road, officials said.

Twenty flower boards prominently displaying the G20 logo and slogan - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future” have also been installed at prominent locations in the city, including 11 Murti, Windsor Place, and near hotels where foreign guests are staying, such as Lalit, Imperial, Leela, Taj Mansingh, Maurya Sheretan, NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

He added that the civic body has procured thousands of bunches of flowers from local markets for the decoration.

"We have used 3,000 bunches of yellow and orange-coloured flowers, 900 bunches of Guldaudi, and thousands of bunches of other varieties like daisies, chrysanthemum and Gumphrina for the beautification work," Upadhyay said.

Along with the NDMC, other agencies such as the Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi have also pitched in to decorate trees lining the routes of the G20 foreign dignitaries with garlands of marigold. The NDMC’s greening drive for the Summit also includes the beautification of roads and footpaths, flyovers and public places, with over one lakh potted plants grown in a state-of-the-art nursery of the civic body. Over 9 lakh saplings of shrubs have been planted to enhance greenery along footpaths, walkways and roundabouts, Upadhyay said.

Moreover, 23 flower fountains have been strategically placed at nine prominent roundabouts at Mandi House, Windsor Place, Vice President residence, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, and Kautilya Marg among others, the NDMC Vice-Chairman added. PTI VIT RPA