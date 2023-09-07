G20 Summit: Top Delhi Police official inspects border areas

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A top official of the Delhi Police on Thursday checked the security preparedness on the national capital's bordering areas ahead of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak, who addressed reporters at the Singhu border, said the police are ensuring that law and order is seamless during the summit.

"A segment of the Delhi Police is overseeing the preparedness at the G20 Summit area. There is strong, adequate and strategic deployment of forces across Delhi to maintain law and order," he said.

Pathak further said, "We are ensuring that the law-and-order situation is seamless and peace and harmony prevails." The Delhi Police will keep a close watch on developments during the summit from its state-of-the-art control room with the help of a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city, the police said.

The control room is receiving district-wise visuals and two teams of 25 security personnel will monitor round-the-clock in shifts, they said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to take stock of the preparations. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora briefed Saxena about the security arrangements. PTI BM NIT SZM