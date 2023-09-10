G20 Summit: World leaders experience India's rich musical heritage over presidential dinner

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) An ensemble of musicians, some of whom played sursingar, mohan veena, dilruba and other rare instruments, regaled G20 world leaders during the ceremonial dinner hosted for them by President Droupadi Murmu.

The gala dinner was hosted at the Bharat Mandapam on day one of the G20 Summit, which will end on Sunday.

Top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several others, have gathered here for the G20 Summit.

Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the guests, before the start of the dinner, on a dais with its backdrop depicting the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- in Bihar.

On one side of the backdrop carrying a striking image of the monument, the logo of G20 was depicted. In contrast, the other side carried the theme of the grouping under India's presidency -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

India's culinary heritage in all its diversity was served on the platter to the world leaders, officials said, adding millet-based dishes were also on the specially-curated menu.

Sources said sweets of varied kinds were offered, including 'ghewar', the traditional dish consumed during the monsoon season in India.

"At the gala dinner hosted by the president, India showcased its diverse musical heritage to the world. An ensemble of virtuoso instrumentalists bringing different styles of classical and contemporary music performed for world leaders attending the G20 Summit here," a senior official said.

The key highlight was a performance by the ensemble 'Gaandharva Atodyam', which performed the 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' -- Musical Journey of India.

It was a unique medley featuring an exquisite symphony of rare musical instruments from across the country, including sursingar, mohan veena, jal tarang, jodiya pawa, dhangali, and dilruba among others, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, folk and contemporary music, officials said.

The programme was conceptualised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi to celebrate the rich tapestry of the country's musical heritage.

The performance will begin with compositions of Vilambit Laya (slow tempo), followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo), ending with a few scores in Druta Laya (fast tempo), they had earlier said.

The musicians will play instruments in traditional attires of the region they belong to, officials had said, adding, that this first-of-its-kind initiative ensemble exemplifies the power of music in celebrating the country's diverse artistic expressions in a truly aesthetic manner. PTI KND RHL