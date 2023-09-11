G20 traffic restrictions lifted: Jams on several Gurugram roads

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) Traffic snarls and jams were witnessed on several Gurugram roads, including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, on Monday as heavy vehicles entered the city following lifting of restrictions imposed in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Advertisment

The G20 Summit was held on Saturday and Sunday, but restrictions in Delhi and adjoining Gurugram came into effect from Friday. Commuters, particularly office-goers, faced a tough time reaching their destinations with heavy traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, the Jaipur Highway, and the Faridabad-Gurugram Road as well as at Rajiv Chowk and the Kherki Daula Plaza.

People stuck in jams in the morning took to social media to lodge complaints.

Taking cognisance, the traffic police took efforts to provide respite to commuters, officials said.

Advertisment

Rishi Kumar said that on Monday morning, there was a jam of more than a kilometer at Rajiv Chowk and it took more than 20 minutes to cross the Signature Tower.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-Traffic (Highway) Priyanshu Dewan said that "after three days of restrictions, heavy vehicles also headed to Delhi today".

"Because of this, there was traffic congestion but our personnel managed things and there was no traffic jam anywhere for a long time after that," the official said.

Commuters going towards Delhi faced traffic jams near Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk and IFFCO Chowk.

Due to traffic jams on the main carriageway of the expressway, commuters coming from Badshahpur to Rajiv Chowk on the Sohna Elevated Road also faced problems. Besides this, there were also traffic jams near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Golf Course Road and Sector-89. PTI COR ANB ANB