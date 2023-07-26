G20 working group to promote disaster risk reduction for support sustainable development

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) The G20 members who met at the third and final Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) here accepted promoting disaster risk reduction to support risk-informed sustainable development.

Advertisment

The delegates also arrived at a consensus on five priority areas that include -- Global Coverage of Early Warning Systems, Disaster and Climate Resilient Infrastructure, Financing Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Disaster Response System and the Ecosystem based approach to Disaster Risk Reduction.

Brazil would take forward the DRR Working Group in their G20 Presidency, an official release here said. Extensive negotiations during the two days of the meeting concluded with the G20 member countries arriving at a consensus which reaffirms their commitment towards the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which is to prevent new and reduce existing disaster risks.

Member countries also agreed on accelerating their efforts to enhance universal coverage of multi-hazard early warning systems and transforming them into early action.

Advertisment

The G20 members also emphasised the need for investments in disaster and climate-resilient infrastructure, with a focus on G20 principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment.

They also recognised the need to strengthen public-private partnerships, blended finance mechanisms, and governance systems for resilient and interconnected infrastructure projects, the release said.

G20 member countries also stressed the urgent need to increase financing for DRR and for better integration of DRR into public and private sector investment decisions.

A decision was also taken at the meeting to strengthen existing national financing strategies for DRR that strengthen synergies between disaster risk financing and DRR financing in a risk-layered approach, the release said. PTI VIJ HDA