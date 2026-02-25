Gadag ASI caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe to close petition

Gadag (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was caught while allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to close a petition in this district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused was nabbed in a trap laid by the Lokayukta police following a complaint, they added.

According to Lokayukta officials, the complainant alleged that ASI C V Ingalhalli, posted at the town police station in Gadag, had demanded Rs 10,000 to close an anonymous petition filed against his mother.

"The accused government officer was caught while receiving the bribe amount at the town police station here. Further investigation is underway," a senior Lokayukta official said. PTI AMP SSK