Gadchiroli police seize detonators, explosive materials after encounter with Naxalites

Gadchiroli, Feb 8 (PTI) Police have recovered some explosive materials, detonators and other items after an encounter with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said they received intelligence inputs on Wednesday evening that armed Naxal cadres were camping at Hiddur village, 7 km east of Wangeturi on Kanker-Narayanpur-Gadchiroli trijunction, with an aim to do a recce of the newly opened police outposts to carry out subversive activities.

A team comprising personnel from the C-60 unit, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, was sent on an area search operation and Naxalites fired at them about 500 metres near Hiddur village at around 7 pm, he said.

The police retaliated following which Naxalites escaped taking advantage of the dense forest and darkness, the official said.

During a search of the area, the police seized some explosive materials, detonators, wire bundles, IED battery, hooks for claymore mines, solar panels, Naxal literature and 'pitthus' (bags), he said.

The anti-Naxal operation was underway in the area.