Gadkari attends swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday attended the inauguration of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian at a ceremony in Tehran.

On the occasion, Gadkari conveyed good wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Pezeshkian on assuming the office, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"During Minister Nitin Gadkari's interactions in Iran, both sides positively assessed the state of bilateral relations, including cooperation on the development of Chabahar Port," it said.

The MEA said both sides underscored that Chabahar Port would contribute to strengthening bilateral and regional trade.

"It would provide access to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian countries to regional and global markets," it said in a statement. PTI MPB AS AS