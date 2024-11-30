Gadkari calls on Adityanath to discuss major road projects for Maha Kumbh 2025

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the progress of critical road infrastructure projects in the state, particularly those aimed at facilitating the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

The review covered multiple projects, including the widening of the 63.17-km Raebareli-Prayagraj national highway, construction of four-lane bypasses at four locations, a 7.6-km segment of the Prayagraj Inner Ring Road and the development of a new six-lane bridge parallel to an existing one over the Ganga river at Phaphamau.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The world's largest religious congregation is expected to see a footfall of more than 43 crore pilgrims this time, according to official estimates.

"Both leaders emphasised the timely completion of all ongoing works, instructing officials to ensure their readiness by December 25, 2024, with strict adherence to quality and safety standards," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Adityanath described the Maha Kumbh as a confluence of India's religious, cultural and social heritage, and said he expects the event to draw millions of devotees and tourists.

He stressed the need for robust infrastructure, directing officials to install CCTV cameras, streetlights and safety mechanisms along key highways. Additional facilities like ambulances, recovery vehicles, patrolling units and medical-and-traffic-assistance posts should also be prioritised, the chief minister said.

Gadkari highlighted the broader roadmap for road development in Uttar Pradesh, including discussions on proposals worth Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

This includes strengthening NH-530B in Bareilly, constructing a bypass at Pratapgarh, upgrading the Prayagraj-Dohri Ghat road to four lanes and completing the Barabanki-Jarwal-Bahraich road (NH-927).

According to the state government, projects in advanced stages include the Shamli-Gorakhpur and Aligarh-Moradabad-Bijnor corridors, with bids already secured. Connectivity initiatives, such as the Ayodhya (Utraula)-Prayagraj and Prayagraj-Varanasi-Ara-Patna corridors are also underway.

Feasibility studies and detailed project reports (DPRs) for other significant routes like the Gorakhpur-Jamania-Saidraja and Gorakhpur-Kishanganj-Siliguri corridors are progressing, the government said.

Adityanath pressed for expedited land acquisition and approvals for upcoming projects, urging authorities to mitigate road-accident risks through coordinated efforts.

"Both leaders also explored proposals for bypass construction in 10 districts and the enhancement of existing highways like the Lucknow-Gorakhpur, Banda-Kanpur and Gorakhpur-Varanasi routes," the statement said.

The meeting, held at the chief minister's official residence, was attended by state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, senior state and central officials, and representatives from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department. PTI KIS RC