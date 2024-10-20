Gadkari condemns 'horrific' attack on migrant labourers in J-K's Ganderbal

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday condemned the "horrific" terror attack on migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Advertisment

The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.

Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

In a post on X, the minister said that the "innocent labourers" were engaged in a vital infrastructure project in Gagangir, Sonamarg.

Advertisment

"I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project," Gadkari said.

"I offer my humble tribute to the martyred labourers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery," he added.

Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.

Advertisment

The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn in in the Union Territory. On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said. PTI BKS RHL