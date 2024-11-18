Gadkari criticises Cong for falsely claiming BJP wants to modify Constitution

Thane: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said it was the Congress which amended the Constitution during Emergency in 1975, but was now making baseless claims that the BJP planned to alter the statute book.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, Gadkari asserted that no one can alter the salient features of the Constitution.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways also reiterated the government's commitment to creating sustainable and efficient infrastructure solutions for the rapidly urbanising regions in the country.

Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders have in their poll rallies claimed the BJP was working to finish off the Constitution.

Dismissing the Congress' allegations, Gadkari said, "No one can alter salient features of the Constitution. It was, in fact, the Congress which amended the Constitution during Emergency in 1975. These were later reversed by the Janata Party government."

The minister urged voters to prioritise development over caste-based politics when electing their representative.

"Our focus should be on a progressive vision that ensures modern infrastructure and better living standards," he said.