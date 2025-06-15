Gadkari, Fadnavis attend BJP-RSS coordination meeting

Nagpur, June 15 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a coordination meeting of senior leaders of the BJP and RSS office-bearers from Vidarbha on Sunday in Nagpur.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Vidarbha Prant sanghchalak, Vidarbha pranth Sahchalak, Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak, and several other office-bearers of Sangh and affiliated organisations also attended the annual Vidarbha Prant meeting at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh.

Sources said Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also attended.

However, what transpired in the meeting could not be known.

According to sources, this is a regular annual Vidarbha prant meeting of RSS and affiliated organisations. PTI CLS NSK