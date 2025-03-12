Gadkari hails IPS officer's initiative in fighting sickle cell disease among tribals

Nagpur, Mar 12 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded a trust run by IPS officer Sandeep Tamgadge for fighting sickle cell disease and thalassemia that affect tribal and marginalised populations in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Charitable Trust (SMTCT) was founded in the memory of the late Madhukarrao Tamgadge who devoted his life to uplift marginalised communities, and his legacy continues to guide the trust's mission in healthcare and social welfare.

Late Tamgadge's son Sandeep Tamgadge is the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) currently posted in Nagaland.

Gadkari hailed the trust's work commemorating the 10th death anniversary of the late Madhukarrao Tamgadge.

The SMTCT is currently leading a large-scale sickle cell screening programme in collaboration with government bodies.

Under this initiative, more than 11,000 students have been screened through 100 plus screening camps, identifying at-risk individuals and ensuring they receive necessary medical care, the Trust stated.

As the programme continues to expand, efforts are being made to cover additional districts and make early diagnosis accessible to a broader population, it said.

The trust has been actively engaged in key areas such as healthcare, education, and community development. The organisation has placed a significant focus on addressing sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia, conditions that disproportionately affect tribal and marginalised populations.

The trust has been working to spread awareness, encourage early testing, and provide access to treatment, the release said.

To tackle these urgent healthcare needs, the trust has been conducting free diagnostic screenings, awareness campaigns, and medical assistance programs. Regular health check-up camps, access to life-saving medicines, and blood donation drives have been instrumental in supporting those in need.

"Tamgadge Trust has been doing remarkable work in India, especially in fighting sickle cell and thalassemia. Their efforts in healthcare, free diagnostic camps, and early screenings have greatly helped the underprivileged," Gadkari was quoted as saying in the release. PTI CLS NSK