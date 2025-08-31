Gadkari hails teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami

Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami are an inspiration for all to follow in their lives.

Positive change in a person comes from the "sanskars" (values) taught to him or her, Gadkari emphasised while addressing a gathering at the Bhavya Mahanubhav Panthiya Sammelan organised by Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad here.

"Chakradhar Swami taught values of truth (satya), non violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta) and equality (samanta). Satya is the basis of our life and we should follow it," he said while asserting that one must spread positivity and not hurt anyone.

"The teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami are an inspiration for all to follow in their lives. Change in a person (vyakti parivartan) is related to the sanskars (values) taught to him," he said.

Hailing the teachings of Chakradhar Swami, Gadkari said values such as honesty, credibility and dedication are very important in society. PTI CLS BNM