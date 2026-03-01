Gadkari inaugurates bulk milk cooler facility in Melghat region

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated a 2,000-litre bulk milk cooler facility at Dharni in Amravati district of Maharashtra, which he said marks the beginning of transformation in the backward Melghat region.

The facility is an initiative of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Gadkari addressed the inauguration ceremony and a meeting of milk-producing farmers via video conferencing from Nagpur.

He said that the facility will breathe new life into local milk producers. It will create employment and improve health systems in Melghat, according to a release.

Gadkari said that he had assured the implementation of this project in Melghat and expressed satisfaction that this promise has been fulfilled.

The Union minister stated that the initiative by Mother Dairy (a subsidiary of NDDB) was essential for Melghat's development.

He added that Melghat is a socially and economically backward region, emphasising that the area should prosper to generate employment and improve prevailing conditions.

Efforts are underway at all levels, and Mother Dairy's initiative is also a part of that, Gadkari said.

He said good work is being done in increasing milk production in Melghat.

Gadkari also highlighted the need to provide veterinary guidance to local farmers, saying Mother Dairy will assist.

A target of one lakh litres of milk production has been set for Melghat, he added.