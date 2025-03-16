Gadkari inaugurates GMMCO India's supply hubs in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated two supply hubs of GMMCO India, a CK Birla company, at Butibori and Hingna in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and emphasised the development of infrastructure in the country on par with international standards.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said water, power, transport and communication are major infrastructure, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.

He emphasised that the country's infrastructure should be developed on par with international standards.

The minister highlighted the need for creating an economy focused on job creation and said that in the global scenario, everything was positive for India, and the country has a huge potential with many factors, such as manpower, technology and youth, in its favour.

He also pitched the use of alternative and biofuels.

GMMCO India's integrated facilities feature world-class repair, rebuild, and parts distribution hubs, playing a crucial role in supporting customers across India, with a focus on Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa.

GMMCO India's managing director Chandrasekhar V said the company invested Rs 60 crore to expand the MRC (machine rebuild centre) and CRC (component rebuild centre) facilities in Hingna and Butibori to strengthen its presence across India.

GMMCO India, in a release, said the Butibori MRC facility, spanning 10 acres, houses a warehouse and supply hub, managing 30,000 plus line items worth Rs 210 crore and is expected to process 45,000 transactions monthly.

The Hingna CRC facility, spread over 4 acres, will have the capacity to rebuild/overhaul 750 engines and 400 transmissions annually.

The release said that with more than 250 skilled personnel, industry-leading infrastructure, and seamless integration of service, parts, and rebuild capabilities, the Butibori and Hingna facilities will significantly enhance service response times, reduce repair turnaround, improve parts availability, and enable proactive machine health management. PTI CLS ARU